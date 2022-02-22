FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims is warning neighbors about two check scams.

In one scam, the suspect steals a check from your mailbox after seeing the red flag up. In this scenario, the scammer may alter the payee or amounts or use software to blank the check and print more copies.

Another scam happens when the scammer mails you a check. You’re instructed to deposit the check, send a portion to someone else and keep the rest for yourself. When the cash is withdrawn and sent, the check bounces and you’re responsible for the lost money.

Sims recommended mailing checks directly from a post office. Neighbors can also use Informed Delivery from the United States Post Office. The service allows you to receive images of mail being sent to your home before it arrives.

Anyone with information about the scams can call the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-544-7800 or submit an anonymous tip here.