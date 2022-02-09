FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies spoke to young people in the Forrest County Juvenile Detention Center about teen dating violence for Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month.

Officers spoke about the issues that can lead to abuse. Captain Connie Keene said about 1.5 million high school students in the United States experience physical abuse from a dating partner. She said one-quarter of parents don’t talk to their teenagers about domestic violence.

Congress dedicated the month of February as Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month in 2010.