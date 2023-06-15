FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest County Agriculture High School (FCAHS) welcomed a new leader.

Adam Stone was named the superintendent of the state’s only agricultural high school. He replaces Donna Boone, who resigned in March.

Stone has worked in education for 18 years, working as a teacher, coach and principal in Stone County.

“We are the premier agricultural high school in the state of Mississippi. We have 320 acres. It’s been here since 1911. It’s when they say welcome to the farm. It really is a farm. So, it’s a special place to be, and we’re going to take it to new heights academically, in the arts, athletically and with agriculture. We’re going to do a bunch of things here. We got great students, great teachers, great administrators, and we’re just going to make that better and let people know what FCAHS has to offer,” Stone said.

Class will start for the 2023-24 school year on July 21.