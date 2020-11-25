Forrest County bars and restaurants back on curfew

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg is bringing back some restrictions for its bars and restaurants. Starting November 25, all bars, restaurants and indoor entertainment venues must end indoor service by 10:00 p.m.

The city is returning to the rules it had in place over the summer when COVID-19 cases were surging. Leaders said it’s an effort to prevent large gatherings. The rules will stay in place through December 12, 2020. Businesses can still offer drive thru and take out services after 10 p.m.

“We don’t do a ton of takeout here for whatever reason. So it’s really gonna, that don’t really help us at all. A lot of places, I’m sure it will help them. We just, this place in particular. We just don’t do a ton of takeout not enough to pay for all this. We’ve got a pretty large area, so it will take a lot of take out to pay the light bill.” said Shawn McDaniel, the manager of Keg and Barrel.

Forrest and Lamar counties have seen 252 new coronavirus cases through the November 21-23 period. Forrest County alone has had 3,681 coronavirus cases since March. Seventy eight patients are currently hospitalized, and sixteen are in the ICU.

