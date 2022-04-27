FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – On Wednesday, April 27, Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims welcomed the family members of a homicide victim to commemorate National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

In 2018, Jackie Davis was murdered in a domestic violence incident by her boyfriend, while her 10-year-old daughter was present.

Minnie Williams, the mother of Jackie Davis, along with other family members placed ribbons on the Crime Victims’ wreath to honor Davis memory.

“Jackie was the smiling face that greeted you when you came to the former Hattiesburg Shoney’s. Gone, but not forgotten, we commemorate the life and memory of Jackie Davis. Her legacy lives on through the testimony of her beautiful family,” said Forrest County Sheriff Office Captain Connie Keene.

According to officials, April 24 through April 30 is National Crime Victims’ Rights week and is dedicated each year to learning about victimization and the effect it has on individuals, families, friends, and the community.