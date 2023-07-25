FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies arrested a man and a woman for child neglect.

On June 10, 2023, investigators received a call about a possibly deceased infant in the Carnes Community. Following medical attention and officers on scene, the case was turned over to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Kristen Perkins, 21, was arrested on July 18 and charged with two counts of felony child neglect. Her bond was set at $400,000.

Investigators said Perkins’ boyfriend, Christian Runnels, 23, was also arrested and charged with two counts of felony child neglect. His bond was set at $400,000.

Both Perkins and Runnels are currently being held in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center awaiting trial.

Kristen Perkins (Courtesy: Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Christian Runnels (Courtesy: Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Other charges may be filed as the investigation continues.