FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man and a woman have been sentenced in connection to the drowning death of their infant daughter.

Investigators said Brittney Brady, 24, and Steven Busha, 33, both pled guilty in the case.

On Sunday, July 31, 2022, first responders went to a home on Jim Burch Road after receiving a distress call. When they arrived, an ambulance transported a five-month-old girl to Forrest General Hospital.

The child was later airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. According to investigators, the child died in the early morning hours of August 2, 2022.

Brady was charged with first degree murder in the death of the infant and two counts of felony child neglect. She was sentenced to 20 years for the charge of culpable negligence manslaughter.

Busha was charged with three counts of felony child neglect. He also pled guilty to culpable negligence manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.