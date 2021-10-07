Forrest County deputies arrest 4 for allegedly selling alcohol, illegal vape products to minors

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies arrested four men for allegedly selling alcohol and illegal vape-related products to minors.

Investigators searched Fat Boys Quick Stop on Thursday, October 7 after receiving complaints and tips about the store selling the items to minors. They seized multiple bottles of vape juice, the drug “khat,” a firearm and cash.

The store owner, Akram Alhamidi, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute.

Odai Aldairi was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Ab Anthony Aldairi was arrested for child exploitation. Samer Khalaf was arrested for the sale of alcohol to a minor.

Akram Alhamidi (Courtesy: Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Odai Aldairi (Courtesy: Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Ab Anthony Aldairi (Courtesy: Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Samer Khalaf (Courtesy: Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The recovered products were sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab where they tested positive for controlled substances, according to the sheriff’s department.