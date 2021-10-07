Forrest County deputies arrest 4 for allegedly selling alcohol, illegal vape products to minors

Pine Belt

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies arrested four men for allegedly selling alcohol and illegal vape-related products to minors.

Investigators searched Fat Boys Quick Stop on Thursday, October 7 after receiving complaints and tips about the store selling the items to minors. They seized multiple bottles of vape juice, the drug “khat,” a firearm and cash.

The store owner, Akram Alhamidi, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute.

Odai Aldairi was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Ab Anthony Aldairi was arrested for child exploitation. Samer Khalaf was arrested for the sale of alcohol to a minor.

  • Akram Alhamidi (Courtesy: Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office)
  • Odai Aldairi (Courtesy: Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office)
  • Ab Anthony Aldairi (Courtesy: Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office)
  • Samer Khalaf (Courtesy: Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office)
  • (Courtesy: Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office)
  • (Courtesy: Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office)
  • (Courtesy: Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The recovered products were sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab where they tested positive for controlled substances, according to the sheriff’s department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories