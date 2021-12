FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Petal man was arrested after an indictment from the Forrest County Grand Jury for felony sex crimes.

Sheriff Charlie Sims said Christopher James Walker was indicted on December 1 for two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes and one count of exploitation of a child. He was arrested on December 8.

Walker is being held in the Forrest County Jail while he waits for his arraignment.