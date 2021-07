FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies are working to identify a vehicle used in a house burglary. The burglary happened on Friday, July 9, on Ira Hudson Road.

According to investigators, the suspect took an electronic item from the home. They believe the vehicle in the picture may have been used during the crime.

If you recognized the vehicle, contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).