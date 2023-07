FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies helped rescue a camel that escaped from the McMurray farmland.

Deputies said they received a call from drivers on Evelyn Gandy Parkway this weekend. The drivers reported they saw Clyde the camel strolling outside the fence. He’s usually on the farmland with bison and zebras.

Deputy Jared Hagan and Lt. Troy Russell responded to the scene. Clyde seemed to be interested in Hagan’s hat, and he used it to lead Clyde back to safety.