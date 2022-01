FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies are working to identify a suspect in a grand larceny case.

The department released pictures of a truck that was involved in the theft at 98 Waste on Highway 98.

Courtesy: Forrest County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Forrest County Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information about the theft, contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department at 601-544-7800 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867).