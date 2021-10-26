Forrest County deputies search for business burglary suspect

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies are trying to identify a man who allegedly broke into a business.

The incident happened around 2:00 a.m. on Monday, October 25 at the Circle K at Highway 49 in Brooklyn. Investigators believe the man burglarized Ice House at the location.

One of the surveillance pictures captured the suspect carrying a power tool. Investigators believe he used the tool in the burglary.

Courtesy: Forrest County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Forrest County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office by calling 601-544-7800 and request to speak with an investigator.