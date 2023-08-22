FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies are working to find a missing 46-year-old man.

Deputies said Antonio Germaine Brown was reported missing in the Hattiesburg/Forrest County area. He is 5’9” tall and weighs 140 lbs. Deputies aid there was no clothing description for Brown.

According to investigators, he was last seen the week of July 23-28, and is known to frequent the Broadway Drive area and Glendale in the county.

Anyone with information can contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP (7867).