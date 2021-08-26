Forrest County deputies search for stolen vehicles

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies are searching for two stolen vehicles. The first vehicle is a grey Ford F-250 truck and the second is a black Cadillac sedan.

According to investigators, the vehicles were originally parked at a residence on Pop Runnels Road in the Macedonia community. The truck had a trailer attached to it with the Cadillac on the trailer.

The Cadillac did not have an engine inside of it, and the engine was sitting on the trailer.

If you have any information concerning where either of these vehicles may be located, contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800 or call the Metro Crime Stoppers Hotline number at 601-582-STOP (7867).