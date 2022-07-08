FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Forrest County deputies warned neighbors about a jury duty scam.

They said several people have been contacted by phone, and the scammer claims to be “Forrest County Deputy Avery Hatten.” The scammer informs the victim that they had a civil citation for them not showing up for jury duty and that “Judge Vaughn” was the issuing judge.

Some of the callers had specific information about the citizen they were calling such as the citizen’s address and date of birth.

Deputies said this is another scam. Neither the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office nor the court system will call you and demand some form of payment for you allegedly missing jury duty.