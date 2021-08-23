Forrest County deputies warn neighbors about phone scam

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies are warning neighbors about a phone scam. According to investigators, the department received several phone calls from neighbors on Friday about a person representing himself as an “officer” of the sheriff’s office.

The scammer told neighbors he’s calling them because they’re required to pay some type of fine or face the possibility of being arrested. If you receive this type of call, deputies said you should hang up.

The sheriff’s office does not process warrants or seek any type of payment of fines over the telephone.

You may report a scam by contacting the U.S. Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint or calling them at 877-382-4357.