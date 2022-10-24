FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Office of the Attorney General has found that a Forrest County deputy was justified in the fatal shooting of a man in July.

The shooting happened on Thursday, July 14 in the 300 block of South Chancellor Avenue in Hattiesburg. The man was being served with a writ that would commit him for mental treatment when he was fatally shot in the torso by the deputy. The deputy suffered a head injury after being hit with a blunt object.

The deputy was placed on administrative leave while the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) investigated the shooting.

On Monday, October 24, the Office of the Attorney General released a statement on the findings of the investigation.

The Office of the Attorney General has completed its review into a July 14, 2022, incident involving an officer-involved shooting in Forrest County, and found the use of force by a Forrest County Sheriff’s Deputy was justified. Pursuant to Section 45-1-6 of the Mississippi Code, the review followed an investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. The Office of the Attorney General