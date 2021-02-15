Forrest County EMA director concerned about freezing temperatures heading into Tuesday

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – People in the Pine Belt experienced below freezing temperatures on Monday. In Forrest County, neighbors saw freezing rain.

Glen Moore, the director of the Forrest County Emergency Management Agency, said emergency officials are concerned about driving conditions and colder temperatures heading into Tuesday.

“The next few hours we’re looking for the temperature to drop, and there’s a possibility that roads, especially bridges and overpasses, will begin to ice up. We’re just closely monitoring it,” he said.

A winter storm warning is still in effect for the area until 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday.