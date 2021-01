FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest County Emergency Management Agency will host a mask and sanitizer giveaway on Saturday, January 30, and Sunday, January 31.

The event will take place at the EOC located at 4080 U.S. Highway 11 in Hattiesburg. The giveaway will be from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on both days.

Senior citizens and the shut-in population are encouraged to call 601-544-5911 to arrange delivery if needed.