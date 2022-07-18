FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Pine Belt family wants answers after a mental health call ended in the death of a 45-year-old man.

The family of Corey Maurice McCarthy said they called the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, July 14 for assistance to take him to a local medical facility.

Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy suffered a head injury after being hit with a blunt object after arriving at the scene. McCarthy suffered a gunshot wound to his torso. He died from his injuries.

Neighbors said McCarthy was not known for aggression.

“The only thing I seen Corey do is he would walk, and he would be talking to himself. And when I would be sitting outside with my dad, I would make him sit down and give him something to drink. Sometimes we were smoking, and I would give him a cigarette, and it would always seem to calm him down. Never ever have U seen him act like he wanted to be rowdy or anything,” said Julia Ward, a neighbor.

Some are now calling for action to be taken against the deputy.

“As far as the officer who was involved, of course he should be held accountable. I think there should be financial compensation paid to the family, and whatever it means for him to be held accountable, whether that means some sort of criminal conviction,” said Matthew Lawrence, a local lawyer.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is unable to provide further information at this time. The case was turned over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI).