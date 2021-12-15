Forrest County father, son arrested in sex crimes case

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County investigators arrested a father and his son in connection to a sex crimes case on Wednesday, December 15.

Sheriff Charlie Sims said William Sanford Sr., 65, has been charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count of exploitation of a child. William Sanford Jr., 28, has been charged with hindering prosecution.

They will appear in court for their first appearances and bond hearings on Wednesday.

William Sanford Sr. (Courtesy: Forrest County Sheriff’s Office)

William Sanford Jr. (Courtesy: Forrest County Sheriff’s Office)

If anyone has any further information about these crimes, contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-544-7800.