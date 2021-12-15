Forrest County father, son arrested in sex crimes case

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County investigators arrested a father and his son in connection to a sex crimes case on Wednesday, December 15.
Sheriff Charlie Sims said William Sanford Sr., 65, has been charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count of exploitation of a child. William Sanford Jr., 28, has been charged with hindering prosecution.
They will appear in court for their first appearances and bond hearings on Wednesday.
If anyone has any further information about these crimes, contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-544-7800.