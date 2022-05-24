HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest County Board of Supervisors announced renovations will be made to the Forrest County Health Department thanks to American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Pine Belt News reported the improvements include a drive-thru vaccination center, additional exam rooms, extra space and more advanced technology.

“The Forrest County Health Department serves some of the most underserved people in our community, as far as when it comes to health care. So (the board) is partnering with the state … to make renovations and enhancements to our health department,” said David Hogan, president of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors.

The improvement project is expected to cost approximately $2 million.