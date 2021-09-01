Forrest County hosting hurricane relief drive

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 29: Debris is seen in an intersection in downtown on August 29, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Hurricane Ida made landfall earlier today and continues to cut across Louisiana. Hurricane Ida has been classified as a Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – From now until September 6, Forrest County Fire Services will be collecting hurricane relief supplies for distribution in Louisiana.

Neighbors can drop items off at their local volunteer Fire Departments and the Forrest County Emergency Management Office on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The following items will be accepted:

  • Bottled water
  • Plastic buckets
  • Mops
  • Bleach
  • Flat head shovels
  • Pet food
  • Soap
  • Towels
  • Toothpaste
  • Toothbrush
  • Toilet paper
  • Deodorant
  • Diapers
  • Baby food
  • Baby wipes
  • Canned goods
  • T-shirts (must be new and in original package)
  • Underwear (must be new and in original package)
  • Socks (must be new and in original package)

If you are not able to donate any items, you can send funds to $ForrestCountyFire via Cash App.

