Forrest County hosting hurricane relief drive

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – From now until September 6, Forrest County Fire Services will be collecting hurricane relief supplies for distribution in Louisiana.
Neighbors can drop items off at their local volunteer Fire Departments and the Forrest County Emergency Management Office on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The following items will be accepted:
- Bottled water
- Plastic buckets
- Mops
- Bleach
- Flat head shovels
- Pet food
- Soap
- Towels
- Toothpaste
- Toothbrush
- Toilet paper
- Deodorant
- Diapers
- Baby food
- Baby wipes
- Canned goods
- T-shirts (must be new and in original package)
- Underwear (must be new and in original package)
- Socks (must be new and in original package)
If you are not able to donate any items, you can send funds to $ForrestCountyFire via Cash App.