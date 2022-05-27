FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A total of 11 Forrest County Adult Correctional Facility inmates graduated from job-ready food service skills program, IN2WORK.

The program is offered by the Aramark Corporation and aims to help inmates transition back into the workforce. The eight-week program teaches inmates about food preparation and presentation.

The graduating inmates will receive three certificates; Kitchen Basics, Kitchen Management and “Serve Safe.” After their release, the graduates will be able to work at any Aramark facility in the country.

Correctional facility leaders said five inmates have already shown interest in the next training class.