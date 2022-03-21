FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Inmates at the Forrest County Correctional Facility (FCCF) are participating in a program that prepares them for a job in the food service industry.

Aramark Corporation’s IN2WORK (I2W) program is eight-weeks long and provides inmates an opportunity for a second chance through education and employment. The program is designed to help graduates transition back into the work force.

Qualified applicants learn job-ready food service skills while working in kitchen facilities. Graduates receive a nationally recognized “Serve Safe: accreditation and certification upon completion of the course.

Seven inmates at FCCF began the program on Monday, March 21. The class is free. Once released, the graduates can work for any Aramark organization, food service company or restaurant.