A file photo of a pile of money. (Getty Images)

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County supervisors approved a $107.5 million budget for the Fiscal Year 2024.

Pine Belt News reported the budget, which begins October 1, should feature employee pay raises and no property tax increases for residents.

Officials said employee pay raises consist of a 3-5 percent rate increase for workers. The pay raises should take effect on January 1, 2024.