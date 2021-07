FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Forrest County man was arrested on Tuesday, July 13 for possession of a controlled substance.

According to investigators, Curtis Ray Taylor was arrested after authorities discovered he was in possession of seven grams of alleged methamphetamine. He was taken to Forrest County Regional Jail.

Deputies said Taylor was out on bond for a previous charge when he was arrested, and the bond was revoked.