FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after being convicted of stabbing his ex-girlfriend multiple times.

Forrest County District Attorney Lin Carter said David Lee Star stabbed his ex-girlfriend on August 3, 2022, just before 11:00 p.m.

Authorities said they received a call about a distraught woman running down the Hardy Street covered in blood. When they arrived, they found the victim had been stabbed multiple times. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

After an investigation, police determined the woman was in Memorial Park on West Pine Street with Star. They were sitting on a bench when Star became angry with her and pulled out a knife.

Prosecutors said Star told the woman, “If I can’t have you, no one can.” The woman was stabbed in the neck and arms. Star fled the scene before police arrived.

Police located Star several days later and confessed to the stabbing. They said he also confessed to being a prior convicted felon and disposing of the knife he used in the attack on the victim.

Star was indicted for aggravated assault, being a felon in possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence. A jury found him guilty on all charges.

On June 22, 2023, Star was sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated assault, 10 years for felon in possession of a weapon and 10 years for tampering with physical evidence.