FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies arrested a man and woman in connection to several crimes against children.

In November 2022, deputies arrested 39-year-old Misty Scarbrough. She was charged with three counts of accessory before the fact of sexual battery and three counts of contributing to the neglect/delinquency of a child.

Investigators said she remains in the Forrest County Jail on a $225,000 bond.

Deputies said 35-year-old Justin Richey was also arrested in connection to the case. He was charged with aggravated stalking, sexual battery, and three counts of touching a child for lustful purposes.

Misty Scarbrough (Courtesy: Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Justin Richey (Courtesy: Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Richey is being held in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center on a $400,000 bond.