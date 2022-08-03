HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A 23-year-old woman has been charged with first degree murder in Forrest County in connection to the death of her five-month-old child.

According to investigators, paramedics responded to a home in the Glendale community on Sunday, July 31 after receiving a call about an unresponsive infant.

The female child was taken to Forrest General in Hattiesburg and later airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. The girl died on Tuesday, August 2.

Forrest County deputies said 23-year-old Brittney Brady, the child’s mother, was arrested and charged with first degree murder and two counts of felony child neglect. Investigators said two other small children were also in her custody at the time.

Brady is expected to appear in court on Wednesday, August 3.