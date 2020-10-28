Severe Weather Tools

Forrest County NAACP sponsoring “Rides to the Polls”

Pine Belt
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest County Branch of the NAACP is sponsoring a “Rides to the Polls” Project on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

From 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., neighbors can call (601) 520- 104 for the ride provided by the NAACP’s community volunteers. The number does not have a dedicated Reply System.

Volunteers will follow the CDC’s guidelines about COVID-19. If riders do not have face masks, they will be provided.

