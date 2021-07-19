Forrest County Sheriff’s Office partnering with Christian Services for food drive

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office will partner with Christian Services to hold a food drive

Christian Services provides meals to those in need in Forrest County. They are experiencing a shortage of rice and pasta (noodle) products.

The sheriff’s office has two supply bins at its 55 Arena Drive location and one inside the door of the Adult Detention Center. They will be accepting donations from Monday, July 19 through Monday, July 26.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office will also partner with the Carnes Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department on Saturday, July 24, for their “Backyard Family Movie Night.”

There will be hamburgers and hotdogs available at the event at no cost.The cost of the movie is donations only.

The movie being shown is “The One and Only Ivan.”