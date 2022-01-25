FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Forrest County Agricultural High School student was honored by the Mississippi Senate on Tuesday, January 25 with a Senate Commendation.

Nyla Covington gave up her homecoming crown to a friend whose mother had just died. Brittany Walters was the senior homecoming maid and had lost her mother to cancer the day of the homecoming court crowning. Covington wanted to give Walters the crown to show that she was her mother’s queen and that she was loved by many.

Covington was also awarded with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department’s Inaugural Citizenship Award for her generosity and selflessness.

She plans to attend Pearl River Community College for nursing before pursuing a degree in business.