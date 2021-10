Board Supervisors and the Proclamation with Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office representatives

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – During the Forrest County Board of Supervisor meeting on Monday, leaders recognized October as Domestic Violence Awareness month with a proclamation.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office along with the District Attorney’s Office received the proclamation.

If you or someone you know is going through a domestic violence situation, contact your local law enforcement agency. The number to the Domestic Abuse Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).