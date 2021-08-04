Forrest County suspect wanted for stealing trailer

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies are working to find the suspect who stole a 32-foot travel trailer from Havard Road.

According to investigators, the 2017 Heartland Prowler Lynx Travel Trailer was stolen between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Havard Road is located in the Carnes/Pistol Ridge community.

(Courtesy: Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said If you have any information as to who may have been responsible for the theft, you are asked to contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800, or call the Metro Crime Stoppers Hotline number at 601-582-STOP(7867) for Forrest and Lamar Counties, or email Crime Stoppers at crimestopperlady@comcast.net.