FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Free tree seedlings will be available in Forrest County in honor of Arbor Day on Thursday, February 9.

Pine Belt News reported the Forrest County Soil and Water Conservation District (FCSWCD) will host the giveaway on a first come first serve basis.

Seedlings will be available for Chinese Chestnut, Chestnut Oak, Sawtooth Oak, Hazelnut, Persimmon, Plum and Pecan trees.

They can be picked up beginning at 10:00 a.m. at 952 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg. Call the FCSWCD at (601)-583-1184 (ext. 3) for questions or more information.