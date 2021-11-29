Forrest County to improve “high risk” Longleaf Acres dam with grant money

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest County Board of Supervisors plans to improve the Longleaf Acres dam in Petal with a newly awarded grant from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ).

Pine Belt News reported MDEQ classified the dam as “high risk” because of its high amount of water. Engineers determined that if the dam failed, 12 homes could be affected.

The Board of Supervisors plans to reinforce the front of the dam with heavy clay, add 30 inches of height to the dam and rebuild the backside with a graded slope.

MDEQ awarded Forrest County a grant in the range of $455,000 to $481,000 in order to fund the repairs.

Forrest County engineer Nick Connolly said the project is set to begin in two weeks and should take three to five months to be completed, depending on the weather.