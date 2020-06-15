Breaking News
Forrest County voters to decide on relocating Confederate statue

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Voters in Forrest County will decide in November on whether the Confederate monument outside the county courthouse will remain or be moved to another location.

According to the Hattiesburg American, Supervisors Sharon Thompson, Roderick Woullard and David Hogan voted for the measure. Supervisors Burkett Ross and Chris Bowen voted against it.

