FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman is facing three counts of felony child neglect in connection to a separate lustful touching and sexual battery case.

Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FSCO) said Misty Scarborough, 37, of the Dixie community, was arrested on Thursday, September 8.

She was arrested in connection to the arrest of Justin Riche, who was charged with aggravated stalking, sexual battery and three counts of lustful touching in August.

Riche, 33, was initially charged with aggravated stalking for allegedly exposing himself to minors inside a Dollar General store in Brooklyn.

He was later charged three counts of lustful touching and sexual battery in connection to allegations of abuse against a minor.

Scarborough was booked into the Forrest County Jail. Her bond was set at $75,000 by Justice Court Judge Wes Curry.