PINE BELT, Miss. (WHLT) – A Forrest County woman has been charged with murder in connection to her husband’s death in 2018.

Investigators said Harriet Mooney Howe, 75, is being held in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center on a $1 million dollar bond. She was formally charged by Forrest County investigators with first-degree murder.

Harriet Howe allegedly killed her husband, George Howe, at their home in the Dixie community in April 2018.

According to the sheriff’s office, key evidence was finally uncovered, leading to Harriet Howe’s arrest.