Forrest General designated Baby-Friendly

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest General Hospital received the Baby-Friendly designation for the second time by Baby-Friendly USA.

Pine Belt News reported the Baby-Friendly designation is given to hospitals and birthing centers that provide optimal care for infant feeding and mother/baby bonding. The certification is given every five years based on annual quality indicators.

Designation standards are formed by the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding that offer optimal infant feeding support. Facilities that receive the designation offer environments that support breastfeeding while respecting the mother’s right to make the best decision for her family, according to the newspaper.

Forrest General Hospital was the first in Mississippi to receive the designation.