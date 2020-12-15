Forrest General Hospital employees begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Tuesday, Forrest General Hospital employees started receiving COVID-19 vaccines. The hospital is distributing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which includes two doses to achieve maximal effectiveness of the vaccine. The second dose will be administered in three weeks, anywhere from 19 to 23 days following the first dose.

Forrest Health hospitals do not require employee vaccination for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Although it is not required, like the influenza vaccine, we do encourage staff to consider taking it. We’ve provided as much information as possible to our employees so they can make their own informed and educated decision about taking the vaccine,” said Stephen Farrell, MD, Chief Medical Officer. “I, personally, believe it is better to deal with any possible short term side-effects and be vaccinated than to not be vaccinated and end up being diagnosed with COVID-19, which could be life-threatening or at the very least, potentially spread to others.”

