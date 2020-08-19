Forrest General performs state’s first minimally-invasive procedure with new device

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The cardiology team at Forrest General Hospital has successfully performed mitral valve repair using the newly-innovative G4 MitraClip device.

This procedure is a minimally invasive treatment option for people with a severe leak in the mitral valve who are too high-risk for traditional open-heart surgery or select heart patients who remain symptomatic despite guideline-directed medical therapy (GDMT).

The condition, called mitral regurgitation (MR), is one of the most common heart valve diseases.

With this procedure, Forrest General becomes the first in the state to use the new MitraClip™ G4 technology.

“The MitraClip procedure is very important to our high-risk patients who have no other option for improving their health,” said Christopher Douglas, M.D., Hattiesburg Clinic Heart & Vascular. “We are excited to be the first in the state to offer this cutting edge new generation technology to our patients for optimal results.”

If left untreated, MR can ultimately lead to heart failure and death.

“We believe the new G4 MitraClip device is going to allow us to treat a broader spectrum of the patient population with severe mitral regurgitation,” said Douglas. “We look forward to this technology providing our patients solutions to their healthcare needs.”

LATEST STORIES: