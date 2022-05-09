HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Health Science II students from the Lamar County, Petal, and Hattiesburg Public school districts will be required to get at least 100 clinical hours during twice-weekly visits to Forrest General Hospital (FGH).

Students work through eight rotations, Central Sterile, Central Transport, Radiology, Respiratory Therapy, Rehabilitation, 2T, 3T, and 5T, which are the first classes to return to the hospital since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

During their shadowing, students can talk to healthcare professionals about what kind of education is required for the job, why they pursued a particular career, suggestions for the best route to take, least favorite and most favorite part of the job, challenges of the job, or what is most rewarding.

“FGH providing this experience for our students is many times life-changing as it helps students cement what their career choice will be and help mold the future of healthcare,” Laura Fails, instructor for the Lamar County class, said.