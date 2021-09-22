Forrest General Spirit Girls collect donations for Hurricane Ida victims

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest General Hospital Spirit Girls collected snacks, personal hygiene items and even pet treats for Louisiana residents who evacuated to Hattiesburg and are living in hotels indefinitely.

“Many of these families lost everything they own,” said Kathy Walker, Spirit of Women coordinator, who has been working with the girls on the collections. “The goody bags contain a variety of items that can be helpful when living in a hotel room.”

Syrianna Jones, a student at Stringer Attendance Center, brought six orange gift bags which she had decorated with positive quotes and filled with snacks such as peanut butter crackers, Special K bars, Mott’s gummies and Rice Krispie Treats.

“As a Spirit Girl, it is extremely important to be able to give to Louisiana residents during their time of need,” said Jones.

“When I delivered 25 bags filled with snacks to Hotel Indigo, the manager cried,” said Walker. “They have 20 Louisiana families who have basically lost everything. And there are lots of dogs and cats also at The Indigo!”

Walker said so far the Spirit Girls have donated enough snacks for more than 100 bags.