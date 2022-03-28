HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest General Hospital is accepting applications to become a Spirit Girl.

Girls entering grades 7 through 12 are encouraged to apply. The Spirit Girls teen board was created to reach young women through community events targeted at promoting self-esteem and healthy lifestyles.

Interviews are open to girls who live in Covington, Forrest, George, Greene, Hancock, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Lawrence, Marion, Pearl River, Perry, Pike, Simpson, Smith, Stone, Wayne or Walthall Counties.

Interested individuals should submit an online application, a photo, a letter of recommendation and an interview time. Applications will be accepted until Thursday, April 28. Interviews will be held on Saturday, May 7.

