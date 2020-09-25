Forrest General’s first set of twins celebrate 68th birthday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest General Hospital is celebrating the 68th birthday of the first set of twins to be born at their hospital. The twins, Patrice Buchanan Diamond and Maurice (Motty) Buchanan, were born on August 21, 1952.

According to Forrest General, 403 babies were born at the hospital in the latter half of 1952. The Buchanan twins are proud to be amongst that group. Their mother, Rachel Burnett, now 90, lives in a senior retirement center in Stone Mountain, Georgia. She’s also the mother of five other children; five boys, and two girls.

Burnett said the family was elated when they learned they were having twins, and especially so after a diligent search of the family history found no other record of twins ever having been born in the family.

“They’ve all made me very proud; they are such a blessing,” she said. “I’m 90 years old and to live to see them and their families is a blessing. You don’t know how happy I am to still be here and witness my children, all of them. These are memories I will always take with me. Through thick and thin, I look back and think about a lot of things we went through, but we made it through by the grace of God and ended up a happy family.”

