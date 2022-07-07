MOSELLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Four people were arrested by Jones County deputies following a drug raid on a home and camper in Moselle on Wednesday, July 6.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said the department received multiple complaints from the community about a property on Mrs. Robinson Road. Deputies conducted a search warrant at the property, which included a home and a camper.

Jon Breazeale, 39, of Ellisville, was charged with possession of MDMA, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Justin Gatlin, 29, of Mandeville, Louisiana, was charged with possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia. He was also charged with resisting arrest after deputies said they had to chase after him. He received a medical evaluation, but he didn’t need medical transport.

Crystal Hicks, 40, of Ellisville, was charged with possession of meth and possession of MDMA.

David Shaw, 63, of Ellisville, was charged with possession of paraphernalia.

Deputies said three other adults at the scene were detained, but they were later released. They said three children were also at the scene.

Jon Breazeale (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

Justin Gatlin (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

Crystal Hicks (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

David Shaw (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

The suspects were booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.