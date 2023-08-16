JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested three men and a 17-year-old in connection to a rash of vehicle burglaries.

Investigators said the suspects were arrested at three different locations.

Eric Drummond, 19, Glendarrius Traylor, 19, and an unidentified 17-year-old were charged with automobile burglary. Macon Walters, 20, was charged with accessory in the auto burglaries.

The three adult men are being held in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending their initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

The juvenile is being held at the Jones County Juvenile Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Youth Court.

“JCSD executed search warrants based on investigative work, security video evidence, tips, and leads,” said JCSD Criminal Investigations Division Investigator Denny Graham. “The four individuals arrested are suspects in numerous automobile burglaries in Jones County over the past three weeks.”

Eric Drummond (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Dept.)

Glendarrius Traylor (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Dept.)

Macon Walters (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Dept.)

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said more arrests are possible.